GF man accused of child abuse
A Grand Forks man faces felony charges after he was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend's daughter.
Michael Anthony Martin, 64, was charged with child abuse, a Class C felony, in Grand Forks District Court on Monday.
According to court documents, the Grand Forks Police Department was called Oct. 8 to a residence Martin shares with his girlfriend on a report of a domestic dispute.
When police arrived, they were told by multiple witnesses that Martin had punched his girlfriend's 17-year-old daughter in the stomach multiple times.
He made his initial appearance Monday and was released on a $100 bond, documents show. His next court appearance is scheduled Nov. 14.