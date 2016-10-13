Weather Forecast

Wife shoots husband in Pembina County dispute

    GF man accused of child abuse

    By Andrew Hazzard Today at 6:16 p.m.

    A Grand Forks man faces felony charges after he was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend's daughter.

    Michael Anthony Martin, 64, was charged with child abuse, a Class C felony, in Grand Forks District Court on Monday.

    According to court documents, the Grand Forks Police Department was called Oct. 8 to a residence Martin shares with his girlfriend on a report of a domestic dispute.

    When police arrived, they were told by multiple witnesses that Martin had punched his girlfriend's 17-year-old daughter in the stomach multiple times.

    He made his initial appearance Monday and was released on a $100 bond, documents show. His next court appearance is scheduled Nov. 14.

