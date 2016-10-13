One shot in Pembina County domestic dispute

Pembina County State's Attorney Ryan Bialas said his office is investigating the incident and conducting interviews, but no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Bialas said an arrest affidavit is being filed for one male subject, and he is in custody.

He said authorities responded to a domestic dispute call involving shots fired at 9:20 a.m. Thursday near St. Thomas, N.D.

There is no risk to the public at this time, Bialas said.

Bialas said the investigation conducted by the Pembina County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has determined shots were discharged from at least two firearms during the dispute.

One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound but is expected to make a full recovery, Bialas said.

Two men and one woman, including one married couple, were involved, Bialas confirmed.

"We've been speaking to all parties involved," he said.

Pembina County Sheriff Terry Meidinger told WDAZ-TV that a man had returned to his home and found his wife and another man inside the home.

A fight broke out, Meidinger said, and the wife shot her husband. No names have been released.