Watch: Trailer for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' released
The third trailer for the first of the Star Wars standalone films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," has been released online.
Set in a time of conflict, the film follows a group of unlikely heroes led by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) who band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. Iconic villain, Darth Vader, makes a brief yet dramatic appearance.
Mads Mikkelsen's character as Jyn's father is also explained - he is in charge of building the infamous Death Star.
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Gareth Edwards and also stars Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" opens in theaters in December.