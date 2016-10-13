Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Wife shoots husband in Pembina County dispute

    Watch: Trailer for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' released

    By Reuters Media Today at 5:02 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    The third trailer for the first of the Star Wars standalone films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," has been released online.

    Set in a time of conflict, the film follows a group of unlikely heroes led by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) who band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. Iconic villain, Darth Vader, makes a brief yet dramatic appearance.

    Mads Mikkelsen's character as Jyn's father is also explained - he is in charge of building the infamous Death Star.

    "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Gareth Edwards and also stars Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.

    "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" opens in theaters in December.

    Explore related topics:NewsEntertainmentmoviesStar Wars
    Advertisement
    randomness