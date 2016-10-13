A truck used for hauling beets was driving at 2 a.m. Thursday near St. Thomas when its load box, which was in an upright position, began striking power lines, said Cris Oehler, vice president of public relations for Otter Tail Power Co.

"When the beet truck went through, it went through seven poles," she said.

About 230 Otter Tail customers lost power in St. Thomas, she said. Crews from the North Dakota cities of Langdon, Minto, Drayton, Devils Lake, Michigan and Edinburg, as well as workers from Hallock, Minn., worked all morning with the goal of restoring power by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Nine Nodak Electric Cooperative customers in St. Thomas also lost power after the truck hit three of the company's crossings, said Blaine Rekken, Nodak's customer and energy services manager.

"We were lucky," he said, adding none of the company's poles were damaged.

It's unknown on which road the truck was traveling, but the incident caused some traffic disruptions as crews worked to fix the power lines and restore power, Rekken said.

St. Thomas, a Pembina County city of about 300, is about 55 miles northwest of Grand Forks.