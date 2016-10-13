Woman dies from injuries in ND crash

Three others were injured in the crash.

Both Anderson and the driver of the vehicle she was riding in, Clayton Schumacher, 59, of Bismarck, were flown to Sanford Health in Fargo for treatment.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a GMC Acadia driven by Sandra Meyer failed to stop at an intersection and her vehicle collided with a southbound Buick.

Meyer, and passenger, Rachel Meyer, 23, had minor injuries, the patrol said.

Oriska is about 50 miles west of Fargo.