Woman dies from injuries in ND crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:48 p.m.
    FARGO -- An 88-year-old woman passenger involved in a two-vehicle collision Oct. 8 has died.

    Alice Anderson of Hope, N.D., died Tuesday from injuries in last week’s crash on Barnes County Road 6 north of Oriska, N.D.

    Three others were injured in the crash.

    Both Anderson and the driver of the vehicle she was riding in, Clayton Schumacher, 59, of Bismarck, were flown to Sanford Health in Fargo for treatment.

    According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a GMC Acadia driven by Sandra Meyer failed to stop at an intersection and her vehicle collided with a southbound Buick.

    Meyer, and passenger, Rachel Meyer, 23, had minor injuries, the patrol said.

    Oriska is about 50 miles west of Fargo.

