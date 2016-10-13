Man faces 20 years after third meth charge

Jeffrey Allen Borstad, 51, of Fergus Falls has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class A felony, after law enforcement discovered 4 ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday.

This is Borstad's third arrest for intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was convicted on the previous two. Under federal law, a third offense for distributing narcotics carries a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence.

According to a release from Ramsey County State's Attorney Lonnie Olson, Borstad was pulled over for speeding by the North Dakota Highway Patrol on U.S. Highway 2 on Sunday. Sufficient cause was given to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle. A search revealed about 4 ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release states.

A passenger in the car, Stephanie Jo Cahill, 49, of St. Cloud, Minn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, the release states.

Borstad was previously convicted of intent to distribute a controlled substance in Minnesota in both 1992 and 1999, court records show.