Man faces 20 years after third meth charge
A Minnesota man could be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison after being arrested for selling methamphetamine for the third time this weekend.
Jeffrey Allen Borstad, 51, of Fergus Falls has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class A felony, after law enforcement discovered 4 ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop Sunday.
This is Borstad's third arrest for intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was convicted on the previous two. Under federal law, a third offense for distributing narcotics carries a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence.
According to a release from Ramsey County State's Attorney Lonnie Olson, Borstad was pulled over for speeding by the North Dakota Highway Patrol on U.S. Highway 2 on Sunday. Sufficient cause was given to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle. A search revealed about 4 ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release states.
A passenger in the car, Stephanie Jo Cahill, 49, of St. Cloud, Minn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, the release states.
Borstad was previously convicted of intent to distribute a controlled substance in Minnesota in both 1992 and 1999, court records show.