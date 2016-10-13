Weather Forecast

Wife shoots husband in Pembina County dispute

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:31 p.m.

    PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D.-- Pembina County Sheriff Terry Meidinger tells WDAZ News that a man was sent to the hospital after an altercation with his wife.

    Meidinger says it occurred Thursday morning, when the man returned to his home and found his wife and another man at the home.

    A fight broke out and Meidinger says the wife shot her husband.

    He was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The man's name has not been released.

    This is a developing story please check back for more details. 

