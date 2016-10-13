Threat that evacuated Florida's Legoland likely a hoax

The written threat was received shortly before noon, and all guests were evacuated in less than an hour, the Winter Haven Police Department said. Police did not provide details about the nature of the threat.

"At this time, we believe this is a hoax, but we take all threats seriously," said Adrian Jones, general manager of Legoland Florida Resort, in a statement. He said the decision to evacuate "was made in an abundance of caution at the advice of law enforcement."

The theme park owned by Merlin Entertainments remained closed for the day as police investigated.

Winter Haven Police were still investigating on Thursday afternoon and had not yet confirmed that the threat was a hoax, spokeswoman Jamie Brown said by phone.

"At this time, nothing has been found," she said, noting that officers with police dogs were working to clear every inch of the park.

Located between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida, the Legoland resort includes a 150-acre theme park with rides, restaurants, a water park and hotel. The park opened in October 2011 and the 152-room hotel opened in May last year.