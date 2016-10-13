GRAFTON, N.D.—A Grafton man accused of brutally attacking a Pembina County Sheriff's deputy in June will change his plea next week.

Clifford Edward Monteith III, 27, will appear Monday in Pembina County District Court for a change of plea hearing. He faces nine charges: Class A felony attempted murder, Class B felony breaking into a vehicle, simple assault and disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, both Class C felonies. He also faces four Class A misdemeanor charges of menacing, physical obstruction of a government function, preventing an arrest or discharge of other duties and carrying a concealed firearm or weapon, along with a Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

The charges stem from a June 5 traffic stop on N.D. Highway 18 in Neche, N.D., a town about 90 miles north of Grand Forks.

Pembina County Deputy Brad Bowman had pulled over a car Monteith was riding in when Monteith attacked Bowman, according to court documents. Monteith tried to grab Bowman's gun from his holster after pinning the deputy to the ground, according to court documents. Investigators said Monteith also pulled out a hunting knife during the attack.

Charges describe Monteith punching Bowman several times, including his face, headbutting him three times and choking the deputy.

Bowman used his Taser, but Monteith fought off the device, allegedly chasing the deputy back to his car. Monteith then tried to grab Bowman's gun from his hand while the officer was in his vehicle, according to court documents.

The attack ended when Bowman shot Monteith three times, according to a news release. Monteith then kicked the door shut, leaving a dent in the side of the deputy's vehicle, and fled the scene in a 2007 Pontiac Torrent before being arrested, according to court documents.

Bowman "feared for his life" during the incident but has made a full recovery.

A plea agreement had not been filed as of Thursday morning, but Monteith could face more than 44 years in prison and $73,500 in fines if a judge sentences him to the maximum penalty on all charges.