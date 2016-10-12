Hog barn 'nuisance' trial begins in SD

ARMOUR, S.D. — Attorneys convened Wednesday in Douglas County for the first day of a jury trial, in which four property owners in the far south-central South Dakota county are seeking restitution for nuisances caused by a newly constructed hog barn.

Herman and Jeanette Fink, residents of Douglas County, and Karl and Alene Fink, residents of Minnesota with a summer and vacation home in Douglas County, filed a civil suit against resident Delray Geidel and Cedar Creek Feeders, a Hartford-based company, after Cedar Creek built a hog barn on Geidel's property in 2013, court documents state.

On April 16, 2013, Geidel "deeded" a portion of his property to Cedar Creek Feeders, which intended to convert part of his pastureland into a 65-foot-by-131-foot commercial hog confinement barn. The parcel is approximately 7 miles northeast of Armour and less than one-quarter mile north of the Finks' properties. Prior to the transition, there were no commercial hog barns in the vicinity of the Finks' land.

According to court documents, the county zoning administrator approved Cedar Creek's construction proposal on April 5, 2013, but neither Geidel nor Cedar Creek approached the Finks beforehand.

Herman Fink learned of the construction and sent correspondence to outline his concerns, but Cedar Creek moved forward with construction, which was completed in July 2013. The facility now houses and feeds small pigs before they are moved to another structure.

The Finks argue the sight, smell and sound of the facility are "disagreeable," "offensive," "nauseating" and "disconcerting," and say Cedar Creek and Geidel have done nothing to minimize the impact.

The defendants contend they have been "deprived of the use and enjoyment of their residential properties" and that the property values have declined. Herman and Jeanette Fink were particularly worried about a stream on their property that is less than 1,000 feet from the barn. Karl and Alene Fink decided to abandon plans to develop and subdivide their property.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs charge Geidel and Cedar Creek Feeders with trespassing for allowing the smells to waft onto their land and negligence for failing to utilize "ample alternative locations." They also asked for punitive damages.

Cedar Creek admitted to moving forward with the project after receiving objection from the Finks, but it denied a number of allegations, including the claim the Finks were deprived of the use and enjoyment of their property and that Cedar Creek had ample other options. The company also said it was unable to plant trees to mask the sight, smell or sounds until the ground has fully settled, and landscaping will be performed when the ground allows it.

Geidel denied many of the same claims, adding that he and Cedar Creek had no intention to create a nuisance and the facility is "state of the art." Furthermore, Geidel said any of the plaintiffs' injuries or damages "were caused in whole or in part by the acts or omissions of persons other than (Geidel)."

The trial is scheduled to last until Friday. The defendants are represented by Reed Rasmussen, Eric Kerkvliet and Ross Wright. The plaintiffs are represented by Mike Fink and Christopher Healy.

In June, Judge Bruce Anderson heard a number of motions, including requests for summary judgment, in which a judge makes a decision regarding a case without the help of a jury.

Anderson granted the defense's motion for summary judgment to dismiss the trespassing claim, noting multiple states have rejected the proposition that the movement of odors cannot constitute a physical invasion of space. He also approved summary judgment in favor of the defense on the negligence claim, saying "odor cannot be the basis for a negligence action as there are no damages," court documents state. Anderson said the complaint would be "best left for a nuisance claim."

Anderson also granted summary judgment for the plaintiff in which the defendants cannot say the barn was constructed in compliance with all laws because no laws apply to the barn due to its small size. All that was needed was a building permit.

"The claim or inference that the building complies with all laws when no law applies to the facility is not relevant," Anderson said in court documents. "If it is relevant, the danger of unfair prejudice outweighs such relevance."

The defense may mention laws it did comply with but cannot insinuate they are excused from liability because of compliance with the law.

Motions for summary judgment from the defendant on the nuisance claim and injunctive relief were denied.

In September, Anderson also ordered the parties from referring to the barn as a "concentrated animal feeding operation" and the Finks' stream as a "blue line stream," though the plaintiffs may argue that the stream could be polluted.

The Finks also may not offer testimony or evidence concerning special or out-of-pocket damages.