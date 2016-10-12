SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A 45-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail after police said he cut off the nipples of his ex-girlfriend with a scissors.

Tony Ledbetter and the woman were arguing about their relationship when police say the man punched her, slammed her head on the ground and put a blanket in her mouth to try to get her to stop screaming, police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday.

He then grabbed a pair of scissors, sat on her and cut off her nipples, Clemens said.

The woman was able to break free and ran outside to get help, Clemens said. The man ended up calling 911.

Ledbetter is charged with domestic aggravated assault.

The woman was hospitalized, but Clemens said he didn’t have an update on her condition.

He called the case “disturbing” and said people should be aware and try to fight back against domestic violence.