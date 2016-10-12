FARGO — There are a lot of things to like about fall — the colorful leaves, the crisp air and pumpkin spice lattes. This year, I'm adding this appetizer to my list of favorite fall finds.

Pretzel bites with beer cheese dip feels like Oktoberfest in Germany (or maybe just a sweatpants-wearing Sunday afternoon watching the Vikings). We're talking serious yum here.

I've always liked soft pretzels, but this recipe is particularly good. The bites are slightly crisp and salty on the outside but chewy and soft on the inside. They're also bite-sized, making them the perfect party food.

I found the recipe for these pretzel bites at the blog Two Peas and their Pod. The blogger also includes a recipe for cheese sauce to go along with the bites, but I wanted to dial it up a notch and make it a beer cheese sauce instead.

This is a super easy appetizer for tailgating or even an upcoming Halloween party. Just be sure to keep the beer cheese dip warm in a small slow cooker. When the dip is cold, it looks like a giant glob of yellow kindergarten paste.

One other note: The recipe calls for you to boil the pretzel bites in water with baking soda. Adding the baking soda to the water is really important. I actually forgot to on my first batch and found the pretzels boiled in the plain water didn't brown well. On the other hand, the pretzels boiled after adding the baking soda turned out beautifully golden.

Eating a few of these pretzel bites should definitely help you enjoy the rest of October.

Soft Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese Dip

Makes about 5 dozen pretzel bites

Soft pretzels

1½ cups warm water

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 package active dry yeast (2¼ teaspoons)

3 ounces unsalted butter, melted

2½ teaspoons kosher salt

4½ to 5 cups all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

3 quarts water

½ cup baking soda

1 whole egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon cold water

Coarse sea salt

Cheese sauce

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons flour

¼ cup whole milk

½ cup beer

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

½ tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon paprika

Directions

Combine the 1½ cups water, sugar, yeast and butter in the bowl of a stand mixer and mix with the dough hook until combined. Let sit for 5 minutes. Add the salt and flour and mix on low speed until combined. Increase the speed to medium and continue kneading until the dough is smooth and begins to pull away from the side of the bowl — about 3 to 4 minutes. If the dough appears too wet, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time.

Remove the dough from the bowl, place on a flat surface and knead into a ball with your hands. Oil a bowl with vegetable oil, add the dough and turn to coat with the oil. Cover with a clean towel or plastic wrap and place in a warm spot until the dough doubles in size, about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring the 3 quarts of water to a boil in a pot over high heat and carefully add the baking soda. It will boil over, so add slowly and be careful!

Remove the dough from the bowl and place on a flat surface. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces, about 4¼ to 4½ ounces each. Roll each piece into a long rope measuring 22 inches and shape. Cut the dough into 1-inch pieces to make the pretzel bites.

Boil the pretzel bites in the water solution in batches. (I did about 15 bites at a time.) Boil for about 30 seconds. Remove with a large slotted spoon.

Place pretzel bites on a baking sheet that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Make sure they are not touching. Brush the tops with the egg wash and season liberally with the salt. (If you want to make dessert pretzel bites, sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar instead of salt.)

Place the bites into the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes until golden brown. Set aside.

While the pretzels cook, make the beer cheese sauce. In a medium nonstick pot, melt the butter, then whisk in the flour all at once and cook for a couple of minutes, until it smells lightly toasted. Slowly pour in the milk, followed by the beer, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Stir in the cheese until just melted, then remove from heat and add the seasonings. Serve pretzels and beer cheese warm. (If making dessert pretzels, instead of serving with beer cheese dip, top with a frosting made of soft cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and milk.)

Recipes courtesy: Two Peas and Their Pod and Honest Cooking