WASHINGTON—Several voting Federal Reserve policymakers judged a rate hike would be warranted "relatively soon" if the U.S. economy continued to strengthen but doubts on inflation remained, according to the minutes of the Fed's September policy meeting released on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The minutes of the Sept. 20-21 meeting, at which the U.S. central bank held rates steady, also showed the depth of division over timing.

"Several members judged that it would be appropriate to increase the target range for the federal funds rate relatively soon if economic developments unfolded about as ... expected," the Fed said in the minutes.

Seventeen policymakers participated at the September meeting, of whom 10 had a vote. In the minutes, both voting members and the wider group were divided on how much more they can allow the labor market to strengthen before raising rates.

Some believe that with the United States already near full employment, inflation could rise too quickly if the Fed waits too long.

The minutes said "it was noted that a reasonable argument could be made either for an increase at this meeting or for waiting for some additional information on the labor market and inflation."

U.S. stocks rose slightly following the release of the minutes, while yields on U.S. government debt pared earlier gains.

Yellen is scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday in Boston, which may offer insight into the Fed's latest thinking.