High-risk sex offender moves to Devils Lake apartment
A high-risk sex offender who committed several sex crimes in Grand Forks County is living in a Devils Lake apartment.
Court Christian Petersen, 31, recently moved to 609 Seventh St. N.E. Apt. 2. The Caucasian man with blond hair and hazel eyes was convicted Nov. 12, 2008, in Grand Forks County District Court of sexual assault, a Class C felony, for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old when he was 22 years old. He also was convicted Nov. 29, 2007, in Grand Forks County District Court of corruption of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both Class A misdemeanors, after he had sex with a juvenile female.
Peterson weighs 195 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He must register as a high-risk sex offender, meaning he is likely to commit another sexual offense, for the rest of his life.