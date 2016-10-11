Officials work the scene of an emergency plane landing at the Mitchell, S.D., Municipal Airport Tuesday night. (Caitlynn Peetz/Forum News Service)

MITCHELL, S.D.—An air cargo plane heading from Minot, N.D., to Sioux Falls, S.D., had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night at Mitchell Municipal Airport .

The situation was resolved without incident, according to airport officials.

Mitchell Airport Manager Mike Scherschligt said initial reports indicated that a medium-sized Fairchild Metro Three Turboprop plane had an engine out around 8:15 p.m., and it needed to make an emergency landing at the airport. Later, officials determined the engine was not out, but was overheating.

The only person on board of the plane was a male pilot, who Scherschligt said was uninjured.

"Everything is fine, the guy's down, no fires, completely under control," Scherschligt said. "And I don't want to say it was routine by any means. We're just glad it worked out in the way it did."

Mitchell Firefighter and Paramedic Joe Degen said the plane experienced the engine problems about 15-20 minutes outside of Mitchell. It is unclear what caused the engine problems, Degen said, but the pilot indicated the temperature light came on, so the pilot turned off the left engine. The engine would not restart, so he opted to make the emergency landing.

Degen said the initial call to Mitchell Dispatch came from Minneapolis Air Traffic Control, and the plane belongs to Encore Air Cargo, based out of Sioux Falls.

The Mitchell Fire Department, Mitchell Police Division, Mitchell Ambulance and Davison County Sheriff's Office were on scene.