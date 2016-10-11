THIEF RIVER FALLS—When Bill Stock, a counselor at Lincoln High school, received the news at 7:30 a.m. last Thursday of Anthony Fellman's death, he shifted immediately into crisis mode.

Challenger Elementary School does not have counselors of its own, so Stock and his fellow counselor, Shelley Cervantes, took charge of handling the tragedy's shockwaves. Cervantes immediately headed to the elementary school, while Stock stayed behind at Lincoln to manage the crisis. Forty years of experience guided his course of action: Get the facts, and then identify the people affected the most by the accident.

The strategy ensured the district's crisis team used its manpower as effectively as possible and minimized the amount of misinformation about the tragedy that might start to circulate.

"Gather the facts and speak truth, and the appropriate truth to the appropriate people," Stock said.

He prioritized providing support for the two Lincoln students who had witnessed the crash, on the bus scheduled to pick up Anthony. Next came support for friends of Anthony's siblings. Eventually, the crisis team began informing everyone affected by the tragedy: coaches of Anthony's athletic teams, his second-grade teacher, the rest of Challenger's staff. Stock emphasized the far-reaching nature of Anthony's death.

"This is a community, a school district, a school-level issue," he said. "So many of our people are parents or grandparents, and when you hear of the death of a 7-year-old we all just grab our kids and squeeze a little more."

When the time came to tell Challenger's lower-grade students about the passing of their classmate, they received basic information: Anthony had been involved in a car accident at his bus stop and died. Teachers then tried to make the school day go on as normally as possible, and Stock said children don't tend to have many questions at such a young age.

The district chose not to directly inform all of its youngest students about Anthony's accident, however. Instead it sent a statement out to parents with the intent of allowing them to explain his death to their children as they saw fit.

Stock has spent the past several days talking with any students in need of counseling because of the tragedy. It has the potential to mentally take them back to other traumatic experiences they've had. Stock said the kids who witnessed Anthony's accident will likely have visual flashbacks for a long time to a come.

"Visual memories are going to stay," he said, noting that they are a normal part of dealing with trauma. "The key is you stay in touch with those students at whatever level over a period of time and touch base with them to see how they're doing."

Equally as important, Stock stressed the importance of the school's staff members taking care of themselves as well as their students.

"Be patient with one another. It's a process that we're all impacted by, regardless of how well we know the student and the family involved," he said.