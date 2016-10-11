Mayville man dies in labor accident

A Mayville man was killed this weekend in Marshall County when a trench he was working in collapsed.

Benjamin Bartle, 28, was working in a trench Saturday near Alvarado, Minn., when one side of the hole collapsed, causing him to be crushed up against the other side and buried up to his head in dirt, according to Marshall County Sheriff Jason Boman.

Boman said his deputies were called to the scene at 2:42 p.m., where alongside Minnesota State Patrol officers, they dug Bartle out and performed CPR.

He was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, where he died of his injuries, Boman said.

Bartle was working for Agassiz Drain Tile in Buxton, N.D., at the time of his death, the company confirmed Tuesday. An Agassiz employee declined to comment further on the collapse.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Riverside Evangelical Free Church in Mayville. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at the church.