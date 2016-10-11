The Community Violence Intervention Center's annual Break the Silence Rally will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Herald community room at 375 Second Ave.

Last year 910 local children were living with domestic violence, while another 902 adults sought help for domestic violence, according to the CVIC. The event is a call to end domestic violence in the Grand Forks area and elsewhere.

A program featuring local speakers will begin at 6:45 p.m. The night will later include the Light in the Window Project, presentation of the Peacemaker Award and an art reception featuring the work of CVIC clients and local artists.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.cviconline.com.