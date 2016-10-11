Fatal Polk County crash remains under investigation

One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 23 and 420 Avenue Northwest, a press release stated. Two cars were involved, and one driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the names of the victims or given any other details in the crash.