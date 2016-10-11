Ramsey County woman absconds from jail

A Ramsey County woman who was allowed to leave jail for a job interview Monday did not return.

Shannon Rae Kenner, 24, is serving a 60-day sentence in the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, after missing her court date.

Kenner was granted permission to leave the jail for a job interview at 2:15 p.m. Monday and was scheduled to return at 3:30 p.m, according to a press release. At 4:30 p.m., she was declared absconded.

Kenner is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, the release states. She has brown eyes and brown hair.