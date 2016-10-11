Devils Lake, N.D. -- Police are looking for a woman who walked away from the Lake Region Law Enforcement center jail.

Officers say Shannon Kenner, 24, was released at 2:15 p.m. Monday for a job interview and has not returned.

Kenner was in jail for failing to appear on a Ramsey County District Court charge of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

She was scheduled to be released November 28.

Kenner is described as a Native American woman, 5’2” tall and 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She is not considered dangerous.

If you have any information, contact police.