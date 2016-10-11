Three injured in Polk County crash
EUCLID, Minn.—A car crash last week in Polk County left three people with injuries.
A 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Robert Wall, 87, of Grand Forks, was eastbound at 10:52 a.m. Thursday on Polk County Road 21 about 4 miles north of Euclid when he failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Roger Kosterzewski, 61, of Warren, Minn., was northbound on U.S. Highway 75 when his vehicle collided with Wall's, state troopers said.
The two drivers and Wall's passenger, Doreen Wall, 85, of Grand Forks, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.