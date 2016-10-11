Three injured in Polk County crash

A 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Robert Wall, 87, of Grand Forks, was eastbound at 10:52 a.m. Thursday on Polk County Road 21 about 4 miles north of Euclid when he failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Roger Kosterzewski, 61, of Warren, Minn., was northbound on U.S. Highway 75 when his vehicle collided with Wall's, state troopers said.