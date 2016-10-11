STOUGHTON, Wis. — A Minnesota Vikings fan living in Packer territory experienced an ugly side of the intense rivalry between the two teams.

A homeowner was cut after confronting a man who was slashing the inflatable Vikings display in his yard with a box cutter, WISC-TV reports.

The suspect turned on 36-year-old Dave Moschel and cut him seven times. Several of the cuts were across Moschel's face.

“He probably thought it was funny, and maybe his buddies thought it would be cool to come slice it up,” Moschel told WISC. "Luckily, I didn't have my concealed carry on me at the time. Ninety-nine percent of the time I leave the house, I never leave without it. And this is the one time I did. I'm kind of glad I did, because he would have been dead, and I would have had to live with that."

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Police said the 21-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment and criminal damage to property.