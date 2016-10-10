THIEF RIVER FALLS — David and Brenda Fellman held a funeral for their 7-year-old son Anthony on Monday afternoon, less than two weeks before he would have celebrated his eighth birthday.

Many in the Thief River Falls community share the family's grief as Anthony was the second child struck by a car and killed this year in the city.

Anthony, who was hit crossing U.S. Highway 59 while waiting for a school bus, also was the 36th pedestrian killed in Minnesota this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety. At this time last year, 24 pedestrians had been killed statewide.

The morning of Oct. 6, Anthony was struck by a minivan driven by Joanne Schultz, 69, of Plummer, Minn.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said it will likely take a couple of months before the investigation is complete. He said investigators will use forensic mapping to break down the accident.

"It just takes a long time," Grabow said.

The fatal incident is the second in three months for the town of about 8,000 people. In July, Gannon Allen Hejlik, 14, was riding his bicycle through an intersection in Thief River Falls when he was fatally struck by a truck driven by Tammy Martha Johnson, 52, Thief River Falls.

An investigation did not result in criminal charges in the accident.

Initial reports from the Oct. 6 crash that killed Anthony said alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash. Grabow said the investigation will attempt to determine who was at fault and what the exact circumstances were, but that ultimately, the decision to press charges will lie with the county attorney.

Investigators in Minnesota have experience examining pedestrian crashes as there have been at least 800 pedestrian crashes throughout the state in the past 10 years, according to Department of Public Safety data.

In 2015, there were 911 pedestrian accidents that resulted in 41 pedestrian deaths. Last year tied with 2009 for the highest total in the past decade.

In the past 10 years, Minnesota has averaged 34.6 pedestrian deaths per year.

This year is on pace to top 2015, data shows, with 36 deaths as of Monday. In 2015 there were 17 pedestrian deaths from October to December. Data from 2015 shows more deaths in the fall and winter than in the spring and summer months.