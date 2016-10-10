Things are getting serious for a Grand Forks man who has collected piles of junk in his backyard.

Not only could Donald Masse, 610 S. Ninth St., see contractors sent to his house to clean his property later this month—something that could cost him in excess of $2,500—but he has multiple court appearances scheduled related to the piles of items that could well land him in jail.

Masse's backyard, a difficult issue for neighbors and local leaders, still appears to be strewn with a high number of items, per a Herald reporter's visit to the property.

Though volunteers helped him clean his property in August 2015, it's once again accumulated enough materials that Masse faces tens of thousands of dollars in potential fines, and the Grand Forks Public Health Department is now actively working to hire out contractors to clean the property.

It's the fines against Masse that bring the most dire potential consequences. Masse was given a $1,000 fine earlier this summer with a $100 per month payment plan, which he has fallen behind on by $100. Unless he pays the entire unpaid amount of the fine —a total of $800—he is scheduled to appear in Grand Forks Municipal Court on Oct. 17 on the matter and could potentially be found in contempt of court, court officials said.

Another appearance scheduled for the same day deals with a related matter. Besides the $1,000 fine Masse was hit with earlier this year, he also had $52,000 in fines for failing to clean up his yard deferred until Sept. 26, contingent on his yard being cleaned by then. That didn't happen, and he risks being found in contempt of court, being asked to pay the full fine, or both.

Darla Feilen, clerk of municipal court, said that contempt of court carries with it a maximum punishment of a $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail. She said that court officials' last knowledge of the state of the property was Oct. 5, and that it was in violation at that time.

At the same time, officials with the Grand Forks Public Health Department are looking for ways to have his property cleaned. Masse was given a final 15-day chance by the Grand Forks Board of Public Health on Sept. 13 to clean his yard and has not done so. Javin Bedard, an environmental health supervisor with the department, said that means preparations are underway to hire a contractor to have the area cleaned.

The cleaning, which Bedard said is not yet scheduled, will likely take place during the week of Oct. 20, assuming Masse does not appeal last month's Board of Health decisions by Oct. 14. If the property is cleaned then the cost will be passed on to Masse.

The Health Department will remove whatever it deems a public health hazard, which would include things that could be harboring rodents and the like, Bedard said. That's a different standard than the city junk accumulation ordinance, he said, which is the standard listed in municipal court documents related to Masse's current and potential fines. Bedard said, though, that he expects "the bulk" of Masse's items would be removed.

Asked if he planned to appeal, Masse said that he wasn't aware of an Oct. 14 deadline. He said he's focused on the Oct. 17 court date for now, and though he doesn't have $52,000, he said he hopes to pay $800 before then.

He also made a vague threats related to potential loss of his property or the levying of the $52,000 fine—one of which he softened by referring to it as nothing more than "wild talk"—and also made clear that he's not interested in paying to have contractors in his yard.