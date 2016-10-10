The Netflix sign on is shown on an iPad. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

LOS ANGELES - Not every Netflix content pickup is a big-budget original series. The world's biggest subscription-streaming service has licensed kids' content originally produced for YouTube into its streaming mix, adding more ad-free virtual-babysitting content for the preschool set.

The subscription VOD provider on Oct. 1 launched a compilation of nursery-school rhymes from multiplatform network operator BroadbandTV, under a multiyear deal. The 46-minute "HooplaKidz" compilation on Netflix is available to subscribers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

The video features the Annie, Ben and Mango characters from HooplaKidz's YouTube series "The Adventures of Annie & Ben," which BroadbandTV first launched a year ago. Featuring such toddler classics as "Wheels on the Bus," "Old MacDonald Had a Farm," "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" and "Hey Diddle Diddle," it's the type of fare that has proven enormously popular on YouTube among parents with young children.

For BroadbandTV, the licensing deal is its first partnership with Netflix. Down the road, BBTV hopes to licenses additional HooplaKidz content to the SVOD provider as well as develop original series based on its intellectual property for Netflix, according to BroadbandTV founder and CEO Shahrzad Rafati.

"Netflix is highly focused on kids and family verticals," Rafati said. "This is really the beginning of the relationship, for us to provide more licensed content and develop original shows for Netflix."

Vancouver-based BBTV, which is majority owned by RTL Group, has also secured distribution deals for HooplaKidz with Toca Boca, Voot, Tata Sky, Pluto.tv and Amazon's Streaming Partners Program.

BroadbandTV acquired YoBoHo, the operator of HooplaKidz, in April 2015. Currently, HooplaKidz has a library of over 10,000 original videos, adding about 300 each month.