Fort Totten school under lockdown

Four Winds Community School in Fort Totten, N.D., was under security lockdown for several hours Monday after a parent alerted police of a perceived threat.

Jeff Olson, superintendent of the Fort Totten School District, told the Herald the building was placed on lockdown shortly after 9 a.m., and parents were informed. He said some parents picked up their children, but nobody was allowed to enter or leave the school without a family member during the lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted about 2:45 p.m. after school officials met with members of local law enforcement, who said there was no credible threat, Olson said.

The Fort Totten Police Department would not comment on the nature of the threat when reached by the Herald.

A parent saw something that concerned them on social media, prompting them to contact the school about a threat, Olson explained, and the school went into lockdown while police investigated.

Administrators said they didn't know the specific nature of the threat.

"We take everything seriously, and a parent had shared some concerns with our administrators," Olson said.

For the most part, Olson said, school ran as normal during the lockdown, and classes continued to be held.