Fort Totten school under lockdown

The Four Winds Community School in Fort Totten is under a security lockdown.

Jeff Olson, superintendent of the Fort Totten School District, told the Herald the building was placed on lockdown shortly after 9 a.m. Monday and that parents had been informed.

"We're just following through on some information that was brought to us," Olson said.

He said some children had been picked up by parents, but nobody is being allowed into the building at this time.

The Fort Totten Police Department will meet with school officials this afternoon, Olson said. Police did not answer questions on the nature of the threat when reached by the Herald.

Olson said more information will be released about 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as information develops.