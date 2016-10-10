Actress Shailene Woodley attends the premiere of the film "Snowden" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Shailene Woodley, star of the movie "Divergent," was arrested Monday, Oct. 10, for trespassing while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline project in Sioux County, Forum News Service has confirmed.

Woodley was arrested at 12:05 p.m. on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Morton County spokesman Rob Keller said Woodley was on private property live-streaming video from one of two protest sites. Keller said additional charges are possible.

Woodley visited the Sacred Stone Camp at the center of the protest in July. She has been lending support to the protests through social media and protests in Washington, D.C.

At least 27 people were arrested in total at the two locations, including two people who attached themselves to construction equipment.

Those two people arrested for felony reckless endangerment.

There were more than 200 protesters at the south site along Highway 6. Protesters started to disperse shortly before noon.

