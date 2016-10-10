Two Devils Lake men were injured Monday morning when they drove across train tracks in Ramsey County and had their pickup torn in half by a fast-moving Amtrak.

Allan Mosbaek, 67, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 with Rick Weed, 62, when he turned off U.S. Highway 2 to travel north on 75th Avenue Northeast, passed partially over the tracks and was struck by an Amtrak train traveling about 79 mph, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The collision cut the pickup in two.

Sgt. Joe Knowski said both men, who were taken to Grand Forks for medical treatment, were walking around after the incident. He said the accident remains under investigation.

Knowski, a 25-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, said drivers being hit by trains is not uncommon.

"That just happens though, way more than you'd think," he said.

Knowski said there was minor damage to the Amtrak train, which had two engines and 11 cars. The train was able to get moving again about an hour later.