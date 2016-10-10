Search
    Nothing suspicious found in Park Rapids High School lockdown

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:18 a.m.
    Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Park Rapids Area High School on Monday. Forum News Service

    PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities found nothing suspicious following a lockdown Monday, Oct. 10, at Park Rapids Area High School.

    According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the Park Rapids Area High School received a threat Monday morning while students were on buses and arriving for class.

    The school district decided to re-route buses to the Century School and the high school was placed under lockdown for security measures. Law enforcement did a security sweep of the entire school grounds. 

    Classes are expected to resume as normal in the morning. 

    Forum News Service
