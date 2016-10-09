Dayton wants Allina, nurses to meet at his place

Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith invited negotiators for Allina Health and the Minnesota Nurses Association to the governor’s residence at 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Nearly 5,000 nurses at five Allina hospitals in the Twin Cities have been on strike since Labor Day, hoping to persuade the company to maintain their health benefits and address safety concerns.

Allina Health’s latest proposal, rejected last week, would have allowed the nurses represented by the union to keep their current health insurance benefits for the duration of the three-year contract. But thereafter the company would achieve its main goal of phasing out the four union-backed insurance plans, which Allina says are too costly to maintain, by the end of 2019.

For a little more than a month, Dayton, Smith and their staff, along with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, have been meeting separately with both sides.