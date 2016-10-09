The Grand Forks Police Department received a request for assistance Saturday from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department, which believed the suspect was possibly in Grand Forks. Police found Justin Chaze Hayes, 19, at about 10:15 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn on 30th Avenue South, according to a news release, and he was arrested without incident.

Hayes was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery. Grand Forks police referred further questions to the police chief in Woodville, Wis., which is about 52 miles east of Minneapolis.

Wisconsin authorities responded to a bank robbery Thursday morning at the Citizen's State Bank in Woodville, according to WCCO. Before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect pointed a long gun at a teller, the news report said.