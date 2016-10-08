UND grad, Buffalo Wild Wings CEO to speak in Grand Forks

A UND graduate and Grand Forks native who now leads a well-known chain of chicken wing restaurants will speak in Grand Forks next week.

Sally Smith, president and CEO of Buffalo Wild Wings, will speak at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Gorecki Alumni Center's Gransberg Community Room, according to announcement from the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau. She earned a degree in business administration and accounting from UND, according to a biography on the Buffalo Wild Wings website.

Smith will recall how "her successful career in public accounting intersected with a small chain of college bars that served spicy chicken wings," according to the CVB announcement. It's part of the 2016 Mellem Business Symposium hosted by the UND College of Business and Public Administration.

When Smith started with the Minneapolis-based company in 1994, it had 35 locations. It now has more than 1,180 restaurants, according to a company fact sheet.