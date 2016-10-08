State immunization rates below national threshold

Students entering kindergarten in North Dakota are required to have various vaccines, which are readily available. Immunization rates for kindergarten students in North Dakota are below the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ threshold of 95 percent. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Kindergartner immunization rates in the state are below the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' threshold of 95 percent, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Students entering kindergarten in North Dakota are required to have DTaP, hepatitis B, polio, measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccines. Students are exempt from the varicella vaccine if the child has a reliable history of chickenpox disease. The state also allows medical, religious or philosophical exemptions.

According to the report, Immunization and Exemption Policies and Practices in North Dakota, meeting the goal of 95 percent is important to achieve herd immunity, which occurs when a critical percentage of the population is vaccinated against a disease. When herd immunity is achieved, it prevents the spread of the disease.

Central Valley Health District Director of Nursing Marcia Bollingberg said some people come to rely on the herd immunity instead of vaccinations, but there has to be that high percentage of the population that is vaccinated in order to maintain the immunity. In an area with a small population, not very many kids can skip vaccines and still preserve herd immunity.

People who have cancer, a low functioning immune system or other medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccines rely on the herd immunity to protect them from diseases, Bollingberg said. Herd immunity can not stay effective when parents rely on it because they don't want their kid to get a shot, Bollingberg said.

Bollingberg said parents question the number of immunizations required, and many don't want to give their child all the immunizations at once. There are a lot of scientific studies that show the body can handle multiple vaccinations at a time, Bollingberg said. According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting multiple vaccines is safe and allows the child to be protected as soon as possible.

Bollingberg said when Central Valley Health sits down and talks with parents about their child's immunizations, they're usually agreeable.

"I feel in our area, parents are good about making sure their children are immunized," Bollingberg said.

Stutsman County kindergarten immunization rates are above the state rates, at an average of 96 percent. The North Dakota immunization rates average 91.2 percent. The state rates are also below the U.S. median, according to the department's Immunization Program Strategic Plan 2013-2017.

Immunization exemptions are on the rise, according to the report, Immunization and Exemption Policies and Practices in North Dakota. More than 3 percent of kindergartners had an immunization exemption for the 2015-2016 school year, according to the report.

The state is one of 17 that allows all three types of exemptions. According to the report, North Dakota has been classified as one of the easiest states to obtain an exemption.

A physician's signature is required for a medical exemption, and a parent or guardian signature is required for a religious or personal belief exemption. Three states allow only medical exemptions, and the remaining 30 allow medical and religious exemptions.

The top reason for exemption in North Dakota is philosophical, with 2.42 percent of kindergartners exempt.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, eight of 241 kindergartners in Stutsman County had an exemption on file for the 2015-2016 school year. One medical exemption, four philosophical exemptions and three religious exemptions were recorded along with one history of disease exemption for the chickenpox vaccine.

Surrounding counties have less exemptions, but also less students. According to the department, Barnes County records show one philosophical exemption out of 129 kindergartners. Foster County records also show one philosophical exemption out of 41 kindergartners. LaMoure County has one medical exemption out of 53 students.

According to the department, these records do not show complete numbers for the counties because the department does not release information on schools with less than five students in a class.

According to the North Dakota Century Code, if an outbreak occurs, unvaccinated students may be removed from school for an extended period of time.

Bollingberg said when parents don't follow the traditional immunization schedule, it drags out the process. If there was an outbreak, kids not fully vaccinated would have to go home. Bollingberg said the state has been fortunate not to have any outbreaks.

The closest outbreak was in South Dakota in late 2014, when the first case of measles since 1997 was reported. There were 13 cases in Mitchell, S.D., and one case in Sioux Falls, S.D., in January 2015. Bollingberg said after that, some parents who had opted out of the measles vaccination before came in to get their children immunized.

Bollingberg said it is important to be up-to-date on vaccinations because people are so mobile and could bring in a disease not prevalent in the area.

"There are so many instances where they could be exposed," Bollingberg said. "We want to give protection to as many people as possible."