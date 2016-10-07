Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    African Children's Choir brings Ugandan song, dance to Grand Forks

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 8:32 p.m.
    A choir of 18 Ugandan children perform traditional and spiritual music Friday night in Calvary Lutheran Church. The children were on tour with the African Children's Choir, a charitable organization focused on education and development across the African continent. (Grand Forks Herald photo by Andrew Haffner)

    A choir of 18 Ugandan children performed traditional and spiritual music Friday night at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

    The children, most between the ages of 8 and 10, are dancing and singing their way through a three-month tour of the U.S. that began in Fargo and will end in Corpus Christi, Texas. The young performers are representatives of the African Children's Choir, a charitable organization focused on education and development across the African continent.

    Explore related topics:NewsnewsGrand ForksAfrican Children's ChoirFaithCalvary Lutheran ChurchAfrica
    Andrew Haffner

    Andrew Haffner covers county, health and general assignment stories for the Grand Forks Herald. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he studied journalism, political science and international studies. He previously worked at the Dickinson Press.

    ahaffner@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1134
    Advertisement
    randomness