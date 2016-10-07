Up for bid: Life-sized flight simulator (yes, actually)

A man walks into a public preview of items being auctioned in the former Northwest Airlines/Delta flight training center in Eagan Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Items include flight simulators, tools, generators, office and cafeteria equipment. The building will be demolished to make way for the Vikings' headquarters and practice facility. (Pioneer Press: Jean Pieri)

"I learned to fly DC-9s at this facility using these simulators," said Delta pilot, Shawn Hokuf from Mendota Heights at a public preview of items being auctioned in the former Northwest Airlines/Delta flight training center in Eagan Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Items include flight simulators, tools, generators, office and cafeteria equipment. The building will be demolished to make way for the Vikings' headquarters and practice facility. (Pioneer Press: Jean Pieri)

Scott Shaffer, a physics teacher and flight instructor at Johnson High School uses his cell phone flashlight to check out a DC-9 jet simulator cockpit at a public preview of items being auctioned in the former Northwest Airlines/Delta flight training center in Eagan Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Items include flight simulators, tools, generators, office and cafeteria equipment. The building will be demolished to make way for the Vikings' headquarters and practice facility. (Pioneer Press: Jean Pieri)

Stepping into an old Northwest Airlines DC-9 flight simulator brought him back to when he was a younger pilot and was put through emergency-type situations — engine and system failures, for instance — as part of training and to test his mettle.

"I have a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this thing," said Hokuf, now a Delta Air Lines pilot.

Flight simulators — nine in all — are among the thousands of items that were left behind when the Northwest Airlines/Delta flight training center in Eagan closed in 2012. The items are being auctioned off before the 300,000-square-foot building is demolished for the Vikings new headquarters.

Grafe Auction, a Spring Valley, Minn., company running the auction, opened the doors to the flight training center Friday to allow the public to look around. Another public viewing is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

"I've not sold life-size simulators before," said Judd Grafe, president of Grafe Auction. "And we've been doing this for 60 years. This is unique."

Public bidding began online Sept. 29 and ends Oct. 13-14, depending on the items.

Individual items like office equipment, overhead cranes, air conditioners, tools and even a light-up Mary and Joseph from a Nativity scene are up for grabs.

As of Friday afternoon, bids on the flight simulators ranged from $5 to $375, but Grafe noted that "98 percent of the bidding happens within the last two minutes of the item being available for sale."

Vikki Hancock of Inver Grove Heights made a list of items she might bid on — filing cabinets, storage shelves, high-top tables — through the auction company's website, grafeauction.com.

"If we can get some of these for 10 bucks, why not?" she said.

But Hancock, a former secretary for the flight training department who retired in 2001, was mostly interested in seeing the building once again.

"I found my old cube," she said. "It's still there."

Grafe said several colleges have shown interest in the simulators, as have several aviation enthusiasts. One of them is Matt Armstrong, a science teacher at Cherry View Elementary School in Lakeville who has a homemade flight simulator in the basement of his Eagan home. He was at the preview looking for parts.

"It's a hobby," he said.

Roger Plath, a 76-year-old retired Mendota Heights cop, was impressed with the number of fire extinguishers for sale.

"They're literally getting rid of everything," he said.

Ron Ferrell, who collects Northwest Airlines memorabilia, made off with several old Delta signs — for free.

"They were in the garbage," the Mansfield, Ohio, resident said.

Former Northwest simulator instructor Pat Hassett of Lakeville hadn't been in the building since he retired when the facility shut down and moved operations to Delta's headquarters in Atlanta.

"I kind of left with the building," he said.

Hassett recalled how the hallways and rooms used to be packed with 1,000 or more employees — up to 300 flight attendants, who also trained there, and an equal number of pilots from around the world, as well as support staff.

"Now it's like a ghost town in here," said his friend, Jim Delong.

"And weeds are growing in the parking lot," Hassett replied.

For more, go to grafeauction.com or visit the flight training center at 2600 Lone Oak Point, Eagan, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.