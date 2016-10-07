NDSU Emergency Management graduate students, Amanda Savitt and James Hyde discuss the movement of Hurricane Matthew with assistant professor of emergency management, Yue Gurt Ge (right), as they observe a Doppler radar feed projected in the Center for Disaster Studies and Emergency Management. Ge is involved in a study involving evacuation decision-making for residents in the path of the hurricane. Photo courtesy of NDSU University Relations.

FARGO—Yue Gurt Ge has been binge-watching weather coverage of Hurricane Matthew, a menacing whirlwind on radar images that was spinning toward the Florida coast.

Ge's interest is academic: He's involved in a large study exploring how decision-makers cope with uncertainty when they consider whether to evacuate in advance of a hurricane.

Ge, an assistant professor of emergency management at North Dakota State University, is on a research team that also involves colleagues at Purdue University and Virginia Tech. Their work is funded by a $2.46 million National Science Foundation grant.

The aim of the four-year study is to learn how and why residents choose to evacuate. The researchers will examine the variables that enter into a difficult decision that can have life-or-death consequences.

"The full scope is looking at the uncertainty in the flow of information," Ge said Friday, Oct. 7. The researchers will examine the decision processes of meteorologists, emergency managers and residents.

They will survey forecasting meteorologists about their methods of operation and risk communication perspectives.

When Hurricane Matthew is over, the researchers will conduct a "massive" survey of 5,000 households in the Southeast. They also will interview public officials, especially emergency managers, to learn how evacuation orders were created, and the logistics about evacuation timing, destination, route and mode.

No hurricanes reached the United States last year, the first year of the research project. Hurricane Matthew now looms as the first major hurricane to strike the U.S. in more than a decade, providing a significant research opportunity.

"The impact is huge," Ge said. "It's really a massive, massive evacuation."

As of early Friday, 11 million Americans living in the Southeast were under a hurricane watch or facing possible evacuation, spanning Florida to southern North Carolina, Ge said.

"People are competing on the highways right now," he said, bringing traffic to a standstill in places. "Highways are massive parking lots."

With such a massive disruption from the hurricane, "I think this research will contribute to general evacuation understanding," Ge said. Also, he added, "It has some application for flooding in Fargo or derailments."

When the last major hurricane reached the U.S. in 2005, Twitter didn't exist and Facebook still was a fledgling social media site. Today, millions of Americans receive news and weather reports through Twitter and Facebook.

The researchers will study the influence of social networks on hurricane risk uncertainty.

"Evacuation is a major component of the response phase" in emergency management, Ge said.