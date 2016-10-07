Prince fans get a glimpse behind the curtain

CHANHASSEN, Minn.—The first busload of fans pulled up to Paisley Park at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. A diverse mix of ages and races emerged, some from in town, others from as far away as Japan. It looked like just another group of tourists save for one thing. Many of them wore purple to honor Prince on the day his famed recording studio opened as a museum for public tours.

Once inside the 65,000-square-foot complex in Chanhassen, those fans saw the studio and office space where Prince worked and the performance areas where Prince played. Off limits, though, were the residential quarters where he lived and the elevator where he was found dead April 21 of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

Those who attended concerts at Paisley Park are already familiar with the hangar-like main performance room, which also was used as a sound stage for shooting videos. Few, however, got to experience Prince's work areas, which were left largely untouched, with guitars, keyboards and handwritten notes from the Purple One in full view, according to those on the tour, who even got to hear some unreleased jazz music Prince was working on in the weeks before his death.

"Purple Rain" memorabilia dominates one room, including the motorcycle Prince drove in the film, the guitar he played on the soundtrack and the Oscar he won for the score. Another features his Super Bowl halftime performance on a loop, with a reproduction of the tributes fans left outside Paisley Park after he died. Gold records line the hallways, and his love symbol pops up everywhere. Prince kept nearly all of his custom-made clothing, with about 6,000 outfits and 1,000 pairs of shoes archived on site. Some are already exhibited on small stages alongside instruments and clips of Prince's live performances.

The biggest surprise for many also stirred controversy the moment the news hit social media. A miniature replica of Paisley Park, including an urn containing Prince's remains, is on display in the front atrium. Twitter user Stacey Jaros wrote: "No. No. This feels deeply disrespectful." Another user, Funky Mr. G, put it succinctly: "(To) me that's vile!"

Christine Schraml of Plymouth, Minn., saw it firsthand Thursday. "I wasn't expecting that, and at first it was a little upsetting," she said. "But knowing how he kept his home based here and how he was proud to be from Minnesota, it felt good that he was home."

Speaking to reporters just before the first bus arrived, Paisley Park managing partner Joel Weinshanker didn't address the urn but stressed that opening the site was about maintaining Prince's legacy. Tour proceeds, he said, are dedicated to keep Paisley Park running and to cover expenses such as the new heating and air-conditioning system. He said it was a "really, really emotional day" for everyone and called Paisley Park "Da Vinci's workshop."

For now, though, only a select few will get to experience that workshop. In August, Prince's estate announced Paisley Park's conversion into a museum run by the same team that handles Elvis Presley's Graceland. But Monday night, the Chanhassen City Council refused to sign off on a rezoning request, citing concerns about traffic, parking and pedestrian safety.

Council members did allow Paisley Park to open temporarily for three days, on Thursday, Saturday and again on Oct. 14, the day after the Prince tribute concert at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. It could take weeks or months for the city to allow Paisley Park to operate full-time.

Minneapolis native Diane Fluin visited the site with her brother, a musician who lives in New Mexico. She said she was expecting a mob scene, but was pleasantly surprised how organized it was. There were some glitches, she said, but nothing out of the ordinary for an opening day. "It was mind-boggling how big it was and how much detail we saw," she said.

Prince wanted to share Paisley Park with the public, according to his sister Sharon Nelson, who told NBC: "He did plan it to be a museum. Everything is strategically placed and when the fans come in they'll see that it is."

Only those who bought tickets — $38.50 or $100 for a VIP guided tour — before news hit of the tabled zoning request will visit Paisley Park over the three days. Staffers are trying to squeeze into any open spots as many fans with tickets from other days as possible.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.