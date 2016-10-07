Disappointed, undecided

Nicholas Wyrenbeck, 23, is an investing major and is undecided regarding the presidential election. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The Herald interviewed 101 UND students between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, asking a brief series of questions—from their name to their age to their major—and sought their preference for president on Nov. 8. All participants were UND undergraduate students approached at random at UND's Memorial Union, and 50 were female.

The average age of the students was 20.3 years of age. The youngest respondents were 18 years old, and the oldest four students were 26.

Here's a condensed summary of all 101 responses:

• 10 are not voting; most couched the decision in disappointment with leading candidates.

• 20 are voting for Donald Trump.

• 20 are voting for Gary Johnson.

• 22 are voting for Hillary Clinton.

• 29 are undecided.

Anna Erickson, like plenty of other millennials, said she's disappointed in America's options at the top of this November's electoral ticket.

A 19-year-old sophomore majoring in atmospheric science at UND, Erickson said she just isn't won over by either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of state, she said, strikes her as untrustworthy, but Trump is "just a disaster of a man."

"I'm just kind of baffled that these are our options," she said. Plenty of millennials joke about the upcoming election as if it's happening at a distance, she said, but that humor is punctured by the reality that one of them is almost certain to be president.

"We're like, oh, wait—no, this is actually happening," Erickson said. "This is what we have to deal with."

Erickson's disappointment in a major party nominee is a recurring theme on UND's campus. Interviews with about 100 students revealed a plurality of respondents—about 29 percent—who say they're undecided, a phenomenon likely driven by the candidates' high unfavorability ratings.

The interviews were conducted over several days at UND's Memorial Union between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, and while they don't add up to a scientific poll, a sense of disenchantment with major party nominees runs through much of students' responses. That's partially captured by the nearly 20 percent who said they favor Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson—the same number as Donald Trump, and only a hair behind Hillary Clinton at 21.8 percent.

"I'm leaning more toward Gary Johnson every single day I watch the debate," said Jared Bertsch, a 22-year-old senior majoring in kinesiology. He said he likes Johnson's open stance on gay marriage and his pitch to legalize marijuana, but pointed out, first and foremost, he's "not as bad as the other two."

That opinion jibes well with what's been seen from millennials earlier this summer. A survey of millennials in several battleground states—conducted by NextGen Climate and published in July—found Clinton and Trump had higher unfavorable ratings than Lord Voldemort, the fictional archvillain in the Harry Potter book series.

A no vote

And perhaps the sharpest rebuke of Clinton and Trump comes from UND students who say they don't plan to vote at all — nearly 10 percent — most of them saying they were disappointed with their choices.

Bo Wood, an associate professor in UND's political science and public administration department, pointed out both Clinton and Trump have been working with high unfavorability ratings for some time. This week, a RealClearPolitics polling average showed 53.4 percent of respondents viewed Clinton unfavorably; for Trump, the same figure sat at 57.7 percent.

"Students don't have a long history with either party, and so they're not struggling the same way that long-termers are to find a way to support the candidate who is representing the party they have a longstanding affiliation with," Wood said. "That's what's driving undecided and the (no-vote)."

Brandon Beyer, UND Student Body president, was more than happy to elaborate. Though he said he wouldn't reveal how he's going to vote Nov. 8, he readily described some students' disappointment with the presidential ticket.

"They don't want to accept the baggage of a candidate and fill in the bubble when they've been getting overwhelmed for the past year and a half (with) whatever candidate they're choosing," he said.

Jake Blum, a UND senior running as a Republican for a seat in the North Dakota House of Representatives this November, echoed those sentiments.

"I think people are upset with the partisan rancor and how divisive everything is right now, and I think that leads people into a gray area," Blum said. "People my age, I find there's an overarching theme that everyone is fed up with the two-party system."

Thumbing their noses

Wood said that one of the most interesting results of the Herald's interviews is the degree to which Johnson, the third-party Libertarian, is on par with Clinton and Trump.

"That kind of thing is much more consistent with the North Dakota culture they would have grown up in, and it still kind of allows them to thumb their nose at the establishment," he said.

Johnson, a North Dakota native who has spoken to the Herald previously about his roots in Minot, is far from favored to win the presidency, polling in the single digits in most places. But Wood explained that Johnson's political bent, combined with his outsider status, make him appealing to many UND students in the same way Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' plucky, grass-roots campaign resonated on other college campuses.

And it's worth pointing out that North Dakota is, indeed, far less likely to turn blue than red in November. A UPI/CVoter poll released Sept. 26 placed Donald Trump ahead in North Dakota with 56.6 percent of the vote, with Clinton trailing at 35.9 percent. A DFM Research poll from earlier last month shows similar results in a statewide four-way race, with Trump leading at 43 points, Clinton at 32 points, Libertarian Gary Johnson with 8 points and Green Party candidate Jill Stein at 1 point.

"If you were on a college campus in Washington state, you would probably find 60 or 70 or 80 percent supporting Hillary Clinton," Wood pointed out. "But if you're in a rural town in North Dakota, you're probably going to find 60 or 70 or 80 percent Donald Trump. UND is somewhere between those two places."

'Closer than elsewhere'

But despite the undecided or reluctant voters—or those who plan to be absent—there still are plenty of students who seem confident in their choice.

"I'm a Democrat, so I'm going to support my party's nominee, and Donald Trump is a racist demagogue," said Jed Hanson, a 21-year-old senior studying political science. In fact, he said, he cast his North Dakota absentee ballot as soon as he could this year. "She's got the experience. She was a senator, first lady, secretary of state; she's run for president before, and I'm confident she can do the job."

Caleb Reimer, a 22-year-old junior studying mechanical engineering, said he's not enthusiastic about Donald Trump, but he's voting for him nonetheless.

"I don't think he's that great, and I don't think Hillary's great," he said " (But) I'm Christian and I tend to vote against abortion."

Wood said he couldn't say how UND's campus will vote, other than it'll certainly be more competitive than other parts of the state—the west side, in particular.

"I would say it'll be closer than elsewhere," he said. "(But) I don't predict a huge Clinton victory."