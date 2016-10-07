FOSSTON, Minn. — A campaign finance complaint filed against state House candidate Mike Moore has resulted in a $350 penalty against the Democrat for not properly marking some of his campaign materials.

The complaint, filed by former challenger Erwin Rud of Fosston, accused Moore of not including language saying the Committee to Elect Mike Moore had paid for yard signs, banners and other promotional material.

Other accusations made by Rud that were dismissed by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board included Moore using newspapers he owned to illegally contribute man hours, office space and other materials to his campaign.

Moore is a resident of Fosston and owns The Thirteen Towns newspaper in the city.

Minnesota law prohibits political candidates from accepting contributions, which can include money, free services from employees and property, directly or indirectly from corporations.

"The Board dismissed the corporate contribution allegations for lack of probable cause

on the grounds that the office space was donated by an individual and the corporation charged

the committee for the staff services," Board Chairman Daniel Rosen wrote in a findings report.

Public records show the newspaper and Moore's campaign committee share the address of 118 Johnson Ave. N. in Fosston. Moore pointed out in August that the Thirteen Town building is owned by him personally, not the corporation owning the newspaper.

In the board's report, Rosen also notes Moore added proper disclaimers to his promotional materials once he was made aware of the problem.

Rud submitted the complaint to the board on July 28, just over a week before the Minnesota held its primary election. Moore, the party-endorsed candidate, topped Rud by a margin of 1,080 to 422 votes.

Moore's and Rud's race previously made headlines earlier in the year when the Polk County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Board attempted to remove Rud from a board of directors position with the organization for challenging its endorsed candidate.

Moore faces incumbent Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, during the general election Nov. 8.