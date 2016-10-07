MARILYN HAGERTY: October is season for wonder

Columbus Day is Monday. It probably won't be wildly celebrated around Grand Forks. But there was a time when children were taught ...

"In 14 hundred and 92, Columbus sailed the ocean blue."

As children in days long gone, we used to believe it. We would draw pictures of the big ship and think of it sailing across the Atlantic — maybe from Spain.

While we ponder Columbus Day on Monday, our neighbors north of the border will be feasting. Monday is the Canadian day of Thanksgiving.

The time has come to line the falling leaves along the berms and await the city trucks to pick them up. And the time has come for the wasps to go away. They have been holding too many family reunions here in Grand Forks. They have been having entirely too much fun.

October is a season for wonder. You wonder if the leaves will fall in time to be raked up. You wonder if the work will all be done this fall to make Columbia Road ready for winter. You wonder if anyone can understand the announcer in the Betty Engelstad Arena during UND volleyball and basketball games.

Ask Marilyn

Q. Our city librarians recently won awards. What are their favorite books?

A. Wendy Wendt, Grand Forks library director, chooses "Anne of Green Gables." She loves that book. And "Gone with the Wind" is an all-time favorite. She says there is so much more in it than in the movie.

Aaron Stefanich, children's librarian, looks back in time and remembers the Dr. Seuss books. He was honored for expanding outreach and revitalizing the children's department.

Q. What kind of places have your extra eyes been seeing around the Forks?

A. TOYODOR, FTNHAWK, 44EVER, HEVNBND, GRBLIFE AND BEAUTFL.

Ann and Tim

Cheerful persons of the week: Ann Porter and Tim Dittus.