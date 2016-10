U.S. President Barack Obama casts his vote for president in early voting at the Cook County Office Building in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama has made his choice for the next president of the United States.

He cast an early ballot in Chicago on Friday while there for a weekend trip.

Obama thanked poll workers and joked about his birthdate as he filled out his ballot.

When asked who he voted for, he looked up and smiled.