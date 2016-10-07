Community News

• Officer Carlos A. Caro of the UND Police Department has been named the Law Officer of the Year by Grand Forks Optimist Club. Caro was awarded with the honor at the Respect for Law Luncheon Sept 21.

• Two local heroes of Thief River Falls, Nicole Johnson and Pamela Walk, will be awarded with the Thief River Falls Area Ambulance Service Citizens Lifesaving Award. Johnson and Walk will receive the award for their actions in resuscitating an unconscious girl at a waterpark in February.

• Aaron Kennedy and Crystal Ann Swoll, both of Grand Forks, have won awards from the 2016 Governor's Photo Contest. Kennedy was the winning photographer of the adventure and recreation category, winning with "A Cat Takes Flight." Swoll won in the scenery category with "Winter in Blue."

• Felicia Znajda, a 2013 graduate of Stephen/Argyle Central High School in Minnesota, has been awarded with the $2,500 K.M. Olson Memorial Scholarship. Znajda will graduate from UND in May with a degree in criminal justice and psychology.

• Two Grand Forks Public Library employees have been recognized by the North Dakota Library Association. Aaron Stefanich received the Youth Excellence Program of the Year award. Wendy Wendt was named as one of two Librarians of the Year.

• Miss Grand Forks, Miss Empire and Miss Hollydazzle for 2017 have recently been selected. Lydia Blume was selected as Miss Grand Forks, Stephanie Davison as Miss Empire and Chyna Lynner as Miss Hollydazzle.

• The North Dakota Community Foundation will be presenting the mayor of Thompson with a $5,000 grant to be put toward the handicap accessibility project for the community center. The award will be presented 6 p.m. Thursday at 306 Pacific Ave in Thompson, N.D.