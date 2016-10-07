Faith News

Riverside Lutheran Church of Wannaska, Minn., will host a bazaar 3 to 7 p.m. today. The event will feature crafts, garden produce and a bake sale. The menu includes barbecue, potato salad, vegetable soup, pie, desserts, coffee and milk. All are welcome.

Calvary Lutheran Church hosting Memory Cafe

Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks will host the Memory Cafe 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall at 1405 S. Ninth St. This month's topic is "Effective Communication Strategies" to use with Alzheimer's or Dementia patients. Refreshments will be served following the program.

Christus Rex hosting Theology for Lunch Series

The Christus Rex Campus Center in Grand Forks, 3012 University Ave., will host theology talks: faith, politics and the 2016 election at noon Friday, Oct. 21 and 28. Friday's discussion will focus on Islam and American politics, followed next week by conservative Christianity and then American politics and progressive Christianity.

Roseau Community Church to host concert

Hearts in Song will present a concert 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Roseau Community Church in Roseau, Minn. The duet will feature Rhonda Rothenberger and Noah Chellilah of Grand Forks. All are welcome and admission is free will offering.

Reynolds Knights of Columbus to host dinner

The Reynolds Knights of Columbus will host a fall supper and bazaar noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Reynolds Knights of Columbus Hall. The menu will include turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy and corn. Adults eat for $13, children ages 5 to 12 for $5 and preschoolers for $2.

Trinity Lutheran Church to hold annual bazaar

Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its annual fall bazaar 9 a.m to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Thief River Falls. The event's theme will be Scandinavian, featuring lefse, rommegrot, fruit soup, rosettes and krumkake tasting booths. Lunch consisting of homemade soups, bread and bars will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. Crafts, baked goods, collectibles and silent auction items will be for sale.

St. Anne's Guest Home to host annual bake sale

St. Anne's Guest Home, 524 N. 17th St., Grand Forks, will have it annual bake sale Oct 22. Anyone interested in donating items is welcome and encouraged too. Call (701) 746-9401 for more information.