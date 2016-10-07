Mission accomplished

The Sacred Heart School celebrated from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday to commemorate exceeding the $6 million goal set for its New Day Capital campaign, created to raise funds for the school's growth.

The campaign's roots date back to April 2013, when alumni and Catholic high school principals from across the country came together to form the National Advisory Council and discuss how to support Sacred Heart's future growth. The campaign officially started in December 2013, and the council estimated it would take two to three years to reach its $6 million goal, according to Sacred Heart President Carl Adolphson.

The campaign committee also formed the Grand Cities Catholic Schools Committee to collaborate with Catholic elementary schools in Grand Forks to form a support system for growth.

"The primary focus of the campaign was to help financially support the educational changes and initiatives that we were implementing in the school for our growth," Adolphson said.

In total, the campaign raised $6,025,722.76. Since its start, enrollment at Sacred Heart has grown about 26 percent to 415 students. The Sacred Heart Foundation was formed about a year ago, according to Adolphson, and has added 26 new endowed scholarships as a result of the New Day campaign.

Adolphson attributed the campaign's prosperity to Sacred Heart's successful alumni across the country, though he said many of them chose to remain anonymous in their donations. Alumna Betty Engelstad made a contribution of about half a million dollars, according to the director of the Sacred Heart Foundation, Denny DeMers.

The money was raised from 264 total donors, Adolphson said.

DeMers took a down-to-earth view of the campaign's success. "The goals were achievable, they were measurable, they were tangible, they were specific," he said. "And the National Advisory Committee created a sense of ownership for the outcome of this and, therefore, people that were involved at every level wanted to buy in and be a part of the action in order to be successful."

Adolphson added that the funds raised allow Sacred Heart to take advantage of its small size and individualized student education.