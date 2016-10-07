Carl Ferrer is pictured in this photo from his driver's license. Ferrer, the chief executive of advertising website Backpage.com, was arrested on Thursday on criminal charges including pimping, as authorities investigate the company which has been accused of facilitating sex trafficking of minors. Texas Attorney General’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO—The man whose website became a source for countless cases of sex trafficking during the height of the Bakken oil boom was arrested Thursday on criminal charges that included pimping.

Authorities arrested Carl Ferrer, CEO of advertising website Backpage.com, and are investigating the company that has been widely accused of facilitating sex trafficking of minors.

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., called Ferrer's arrest "a very important step to stop sex trafficking" in North Dakota and throughout the United States.

The attorneys general of Texas and California said in a statement that Ferrer had been taken into custody in Houston on a California warrant.

Backpage, the second-largest U.S. online classified ad service after Craigslist, has faced scrutiny from the U.S. Senate as well as civil lawsuits over allegations that the site facilitates sex trafficking, especially of children.

The Senate voted 96-0 earlier this year to hold Backpage in civil contempt after it did not comply with a subpoena to hand over documents explaining how it combats sex trafficking in ads on the adult section of its website.

"He's going to have to be accountable and answer to the charges that he is in fact engaging in sexual exploitation in being complicit in running a service that allows people to exploit children for commercial sex," Heitkamp said.

Kristin Ford, a spokeswoman for California Attorney General Kamala Harris, said Ferrer would appear in a Texas court for an extradition hearing unless he waives it.

Attorneys for Backpage.com could not immediately be reached for comment.

Harris also announced a criminal charge on Thursday against the controlling shareholders of Backpage.com, Michael Lacey and James Larkin. Ford said warrants have been issued for Lacey and Larkin but they are not in custody. The California attorney general's office said it had conducted a three-year investigation, including undercover operations posting escort ads.

Heitkamp said Ferrer's arrest shines a light on what has been a mostly "invisible" problem in America. The senator said she believes the reason sex trafficking and sexual exploitation has reached the level it has is because it operates mostly in a vacuum online.

"The more we're able to get attention to this and the more attention we do, the greater success we're going to have with prevention," she said.

One civil lawsuit against Backpage was filed in 2012 in Washington state by three young teenagers who alleged they were raped multiple times after being advertised on the site.

The girls, the oldest of whom was 15, sued Backpage for claims including sexual exploitation of children, alleging its posting rules were intended to instruct pimps how to post trafficking ads that evade law enforcement.

Backpage argued its rules are meant to prevent unlawful posts and invoked the federal Communications Decency Act, asserting they are not responsible for the ads because they were third-party content. Some free speech advocates filed briefs in support of its position.

The Washington state Supreme Court disagreed, ruling last year that the lawsuit could go forward.

Earlier this year, however, a similar trafficking case involving children against Backpage in Massachusetts was dismissed by a federal appeals court, which said the free speech principles embodied in the Communications Decency Act were paramount.

Dustin Monke of Forum News Service contributed to this report.