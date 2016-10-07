BISMARCK — The California billionaire bankrolling a North Dakota ballot measure aimed at expanding crime victims' rights and adding them to the state constitution has now contributed nearly $2.5 million to the effort, a campaign disclosure statement filed Friday, Oct. 7, shows.

Broadcom Corp. co-founder Henry Nicholas had already contributed $488,874 last year to get the measure on the ballot and gave an additional $630,697 from Jan. 1 through May 5.

Since then, he's contributed an additional $1,372,106 through Sept. 29, according to the pre-general statement filed by Marsy's Law for North Dakota on Friday.

The statement shows Marsy's Law for North Dakota has spent nearly $1.4 million on advertising and other expenses, with $605,650 in cash on hand heading into the final month before the Nov. 8 election.

By comparison, the "No. On 3" committee opposing the measure had raised just $3,750 through Sept. 29, the end of the pre-general reporting period, plus $6,000 in 48-hour contributions reported on Thursday — though the committee didn't register until Sept. 19.

Committee chairman Robert Wefald, a former North Dakota attorney general and district judge, criticized the large contributions from Nicholas and said voters are "too smart" to be swayed by the proponents' extensive advertising campaign.

"He's trying to buy a constitutional amendment to put his sister's nickname in our constitution, and it won't work. North Dakotans do not want their constitution manipulated by out-of-state money," Wefald said.

Henry Nicholas is the sole contributor to the pro-Measure 3 committee and is bankrolling attempts to spread the law to other states, including South Dakota and Montana, where similar measures are on the ballot in November.

Marsy's Law is named for his sister, Marsalee Nicholas, a California college student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. A week later, her mother was confronted by the accused killer in a grocery store, not realizing he'd been released on bail. California voters passed the original Marsy's Law in 2008, and Illinois voters approved a version of it in 2012.

The North Dakota measure would strengthen victims' rights as listed in current state law and enshrine them in the state constitution, including the rights to be free from intimidation, to be heard in court proceedings and to be promptly notified when a defendant is released or escapes from custody.

The measure faces considerable opposition from the legal community and victims' groups who say it's unnecessary because a notification system is already in place and any proposed changes should go through the Legislature. Opponents include the North Dakota Victim Assistance Association, Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, State's Attorneys' Association, Victim Assistance Association, CAWS North Dakota (formerly the Council on Abused Women's Services) and North Dakota Women's Network.

The North Dakota Sheriff's & Deputies Association has endorsed the measure.

If it's approved and takes effect 30 days after the election, Marsy's Law would cost more than $1.1 million for the remaining seven months of the 2015-17 biennium and nearly $4 million for the entire 2017-19 biennium, according to its fiscal note made up of estimates provided by county governments, state agencies, the Supreme Court and other groups.

Marsy's Law proponents say the fiscal note is too high and wrongly assumes all crime victims will opt for notification services.