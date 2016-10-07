GF leaf pickup begins next week

Cass Sera (from left), Crystal Cadena and Paul Monley clean up leaf piles in October 2015 in south Grand Forks as crews make the first pass through the city with the leaf vacuums. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

With autumn comes the fall ... of leaves, that is.

As crisp foliage glides gently to the ground, yards will begin to fill with specks of fall color. That means it's time for city staff to drive up and down the streets for the Grand Forks vacuum leaf collection.

Efforts to collect leaves will begin Monday with crews planning to make at least two passes throughout the city. The amount of times city workers go around picking up leaves will depend on weather, said John Bernstrom, a public information officer for the city of Grand Forks.

"They will go as long as they can before the weather stops them," he said, adding that city workers last year were able to vacuum leaves five times before the weather shut them down.

Snow and ice will shut down the process because the vacuums can't handle sucking up ice or snow chunks. If the city goes around and sees there are few leaves left, it will call it a quits.

Residents who want their leaves picked up should pile them loosely on the berm between the curb of the street and the sidewalk. The leaf piles should be free of grass and branches and away from obstacles, such as trees and mailboxes.

Once the leaves are ready for pickup, a truck with a vacuum will go around the city to suck up the piles.

Residents also can haul leaves and grass to a yard waste drop site through mid-November, but plastic bags must be removed before dumping leaves. Sites include:

• Public Works Facility at 724 N. 47th St.

• North End Fire Station at 1015 N. Columbia Road.

• Pump station at Eighth Avenue North and North Third Street.

• Williamson Field at Fifth Avenue South and DeMers Avenue.

• Lift station at 24th Avenue South and South 34th Street.

• Waste site at Duke Drive and South 34th Street.

• Pump station at 47th Avenue South east of Cherry Street.

The two school locations—Lewis and Clark Elementary School and Schroeder Middle School—closed in August when classes began.

Residents must avoid putting leaves on the streets and in gutters to avoid a clogging of storm drains.

To follow the progress on the leaf collection and to see which streets are next on the city's list, go to bit.ly/2dyNQiu. A map of drop-off areas for leaves and grass can be found at bit.ly/2dS4fJe.