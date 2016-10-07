Freezing temperatures in the region and snow reports from across North Dakota are sending a message: Winter is coming.

Almost all of North Dakota, with the exception of Traill, Cass and Richland counties, were under a freeze warning Friday morning, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight. The three counties not covered by the warning fell under a frost advisory along with most of northwest Minnesota.

Grand Forks came close to freezing temperatures, hitting 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But other parts of the state saw below-freezing weather, particularly in the southern Red River Valley, NWS meteorologist Jeff Makowski said.

Fargo, Cooperstown, N.D., Bemidji and Wadena, Minn., hit 32 degrees, and the Minnesota cities of Fosston and Fergus Falls hit 30 degrees.

Devils Lake, Thief River Falls, Langdon, N.D., and Crookston also clocked in at 34 degrees.

Residents in the northern Red River Valley can give their thanks to clouds for not bringing those freezing temperatures to the area, Makowski said

"Oftentimes, clouds will keep us a little bit warmer, and there were a few more breaks in the southern valley," he said.

It's the first time this fall North Dakota and northwest Minnesota are seeing freezing temperatures, a signal that winter is fast approaching.

Some areas in North Dakota saw snow for the first time this season. Though it didn't stick, light snow was reported in Dickinson, Langdon and parts of the Devils Lake region. The white sign of winter stayed mostly in the western, northern and north-central parts of the state.

This type of weather is not uncommon for October, Makowski said. This month is the time the potential for snow returns to the Midwest, and snowstorms ramp up in November for North Dakota and Minnesota.

"The earliest our office has had an inch of snow was Oct. 2, and that was back in 1950," Makowski said, adding Grand Forks usually gets its first measurable snow readings in mid-November.

Freezing temperatures were expected to return Friday night into this morning, with a light chance of snow showers pegged for Fargo, Devils Lake and Langdon. Snow could return to many parts of North Dakota over the weekend and next week, but with temperatures fluctuating over the next week—highs for the Red River Valley could return to the high 50s and low 60s, with lows ranging from the low 30s to mid-40s by Sunday—the white stuff should steer clear of Grand Forks and northern Minnesota for the next week.

"Overall, it looks like a back-and-forth temperature pattern all through next week," Makowski said.